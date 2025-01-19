Stephen Curry scores 26 before leaving with ankle injury as Warriors beat Wizards 122-114

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points before leaving the game with a left ankle injury in the final minutes as the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 122-114 Saturday night.

Curry got tangled with Washington’s Jordan Poole under the basket and was down on the court for a few seconds before heading to the bench.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry, who had tape on his ankle while at his locker, didn’t think that the injury was serious.

Andrew Wiggins had 31 points and 11 rebounds for Golden State.

Poole, playing in his second game at Chase Center since the Warriors traded him to the Wizards, had 38 points for Washington.

Up by one midway through the fourth, the Warriors went on an 11-2 run, capped by two 3s by Curry, to take a double-digit lead with two and a half minutes left.

Draymond Green, who had just returned to the lineup after missing three games with an illness, left the game with left calf tightness in the first quarter. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday.

Poole had 23 points at halftime as the Wizards led 60-53 at the break.

Takeaways

Wizards: The Wizards have lost nine straight, wasting a strong revenge game by Poole, who left the Warriors on unceremonious terms.

Warriors: Golden State is back over .500, but needed a strong fourth quarter to beat the NBA-worst Wizards.

Key moment

Curry put on a dribbling and shot-faking exhibition on the Wizards’ Bilal Coulibaly before putting the Warriors ahead 115-105 with a 3-pointer late in the fourth.

Key stat

Poole was 8 of 15 from deep and hit his 900th career 3-pointer, becoming the first player from the 2019 draft class to reach that mark.

Up next

The Wizards play at Sacramento on Sunday. The Warriors host Boston on Monday.

By ERIC HE

Associated Press