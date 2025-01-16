Trail Blazers take on the Clippers on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (13-26, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its three-game skid when the Trail Blazers take on Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers have gone 11-21 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Clippers have gone 14-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference scoring 49.5 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 13.3.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.7 points and five assists for the Trail Blazers.

Norman Powell is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Clippers: 5-4, averaging 109.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: day to day (illness), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Deni Avdija: day to day (ankle), Donovan Clingan: out (ankke), Jerami Grant: out (face).

Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press