Houston faces Sacramento on 5-game win streak

Houston Rockets (27-12, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -3.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 13-14 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is 10-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 18-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is the Western Conference leader with 48.3 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 10.4.

The Kings’ 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.6 points per game with 14.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 48.0 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: day to day (shoulder), Malik Monk: day to day (groin), Jordan McLaughlin: out (personal).

Rockets: Jock Landale: day to day (personal), Tari Eason: day to day (injury management), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press