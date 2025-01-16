Davis, Lakers to host Johnson and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Brooklyn play in non-conference action.

The Lakers are 13-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nets are 9-14 in road games. Brooklyn has a 4-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lakers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets’ 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers.

D’Angelo Russell is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Nets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Nets: 2-7, averaging 103.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (personal), Christian Wood: out (knee), Bronny James: day to day (illness), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Nets: Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (foot), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (hamstring), Ben Simmons: day to day (back), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis: out (leg), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Cameron Johnson: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press