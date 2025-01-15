Los Angeles plays Brooklyn, seeks 5th straight home win

Brooklyn Nets (14-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -14; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Brooklyn looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Clippers have gone 13-6 in home games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 8.9.

The Nets have gone 9-14 away from home. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.5 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 7.1.

The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow (13.7). The Nets average 107.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 108.1 the Clippers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Clippers.

Nic Claxton is averaging 10 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Nets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Nets: Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (foot), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis: out (leg), Nic Claxton: day to day (hamstring), De’Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press