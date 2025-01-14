Kawhi Leonard in no hurry to end minutes restriction as he works his way back with the Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is in no rush to break free of the minutes restriction he’s been playing under since making his season debut recently.

“I’m taking my time,” the Los Angeles Clippers superstar said. “I done that in the past and it led me on the bench, so I’m good where I’m at.”

Leonard had six points on 3-for-9 shooting and five rebounds in 21 minutes of his third game, a 109-98 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter of a game in which the Clippers trailed by 13 early.

“Happy we got the win,” he said. “Good team win.”

The Clippers are 21-17 and sixth in the West.

“I’m just playing really and trying to do my job to help the team win,” Leonard said.

Leonard has totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds in 61 minutes over the three games. The two-time NBA Finals MVP started the season late while needing time to rehabilitate and strengthen his surgically repaired right knee that ended his previous few seasons early.

“I feel good and as long as I’m feeling good on the court, I’m able to move quickly, get to my spots,” he said. “That’s all I’m looking for.”

Leonard’s teammates are working to slowly incorporate him into what they built over the early part of the season. They were 19-15 before he came back.

“He’s just working his way into conditioning-wise, playing-wise, flow of the game, like all of the above,” James Harden said. “He hadn’t had a training camp, preseason, none of that, so for us it’s just trying to make his job a lot easier.”

The Clippers provided few and typically vague updates on Leonard’s progress over the early part of the season, when he didn’t speak to media.

“Kawhi is one of the best players in the league,” center Ivica Zubac said. “When he gets his legs under him and rhythm, he’s going to be really good.”

Leonard didn’t play at Denver last week after wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area. He left the team to return to his family.

“Just trying to get the family in order, making sure that everybody is settled and safe,” he said.

Asked if his house was OK, Leonard responded, “As we know everybody is not OK. You seen the houses burn down, so it’s self-explanatory.”

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer