Los Angeles and Miami meet in non-conference matchup

Miami Heat (20-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-16, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami travels to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 12-5 in home games. Los Angeles has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

The Heat are 10-11 in road games. Miami is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers score 111.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 109.3 the Heat allow. The Heat average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-4, averaging 112.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Bronny James: out (illness), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Bam Adebayo: out (back), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

By The Associated Press