Golden State visits Minnesota following Edwards’ 41-point outing

Golden State Warriors (19-20, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (21-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 41 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 120-106 victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-11 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Warriors are 14-13 in Western Conference play. Golden State is fourth in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.0.

The Timberwolves average 109.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 110.6 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 111.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (ankle), Rob Dillingham: out (ankle).

Warriors: Trayce Jackson-Davis: day to day (hand), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle), Draymond Green: day to day (back).

By The Associated Press