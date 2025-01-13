Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Milwaukee

Sacramento Kings (20-19, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Kings take on Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 12-7 in home games. Milwaukee has a 7-8 record against teams above .500.

The Kings have gone 10-7 away from home. Sacramento ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 6.3.

The Bucks average 112.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 113.5 the Kings give up. The Kings are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.3% the Bucks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bucks.

Sabonis is averaging 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Ryan Rollins: day to day (illness), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press