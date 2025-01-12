Clear
Kings' Fox returns from bruised glute, while Bulls' White misses game with strained neck

By AP News
Kings' Fox returns from bruised glute, while Bulls' White misses game with strained neck

CHICAGO (AP) — Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox returned from a bruised right glute against Chicago on Sunday, while the Bulls held out Coby White because of a strained neck.

Fox, averaging 26.7 points, missed the previous three games. White, averaging 8.4 points and 4.7 assists, was hurt in Friday’s win over Washington. In his place, Lonzo Ball started for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Ball missed two years because of a left knee injury that ultimately required a cartilage and meniscus transplant after several procedures failed to fix the injury. A wrist injury sidelined him for about a month early this season, and he remains on a minutes restriction.

