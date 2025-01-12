Los Angeles faces Miami, aims for 4th straight home win

Miami Heat (20-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (20-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Clippers take on Miami.

The Clippers have gone 12-6 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 49.2 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 13.1.

The Heat are 10-10 in road games. Miami has a 10-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Heat give up (13.5). The Heat average 111.2 points per game, 2.8 more than the 108.4 the Clippers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 21.4 points, six rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers.

Terry Rozier is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (personal), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press