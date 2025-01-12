Raptors face the Warriors on 5-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup against Golden State as losers of five in a row.

The Raptors are 7-13 in home games. Toronto is 3-24 against opponents over .500.

The Warriors are 9-9 on the road. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 46.4 rebounds per game. Kevon Looney paces the Warriors with 6.8.

The Raptors are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.6% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Raptors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Barrett is averaging 22.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Raptors.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 109.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.9 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle), Draymond Green: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

