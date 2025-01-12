San Antonio faces Los Angeles, seeks to stop 3-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (18-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three games in a row.

The Lakers are 16-9 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has an 8-12 record against teams above .500.

The Spurs have gone 15-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has an 8-11 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per game, equal to what the Spurs give up. The Spurs’ 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 50.7% and averaging 23.8 points for the Lakers.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and four blocks for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press