Chicago faces Sacramento, aims for 5th straight home win

Sacramento Kings (19-19, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (18-20, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Sacramento aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 8-11 at home. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 7.9.

The Kings are 9-7 on the road. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference allowing just 113.3 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Bulls average 118.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 113.3 the Kings give up. The Kings average 115.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 120.8 the Bulls give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is averaging 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 14.2 rebounds for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: day to day (leg), Ayo Dosunmu: out (achilles).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press