Pacers face the Warriors on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -8; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to keep its four-game win streak going when the Pacers take on Golden State.

The Pacers are 10-6 in home games. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 9.2.

The Warriors are 9-8 on the road. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.1.

The Pacers average 115.6 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 111.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 116.0 the Pacers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points and 8.9 assists for the Pacers.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.5 points and six assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (ankle), Myles Turner: day to day (illness), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press