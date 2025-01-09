Detroit takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (18-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Golden State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Pistons are 9-8 on their home court. Detroit is 8-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors have gone 8-8 away from home. Golden State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Pistons score 112.0 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 111.1 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 111.8 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 113.3 the Pistons give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 24 points, 6.6 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Pistons.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.5 points and six assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (leg), Ausar Thompson: day to day (illness).

Warriors: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Gary Payton II: out (calf), Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: out (ankle), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press