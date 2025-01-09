Sacramento faces Boston after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (18-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (27-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Boston Celtics after the Kings took down the Miami Heat 123-118 in overtime.

The Celtics have gone 13-6 in home games. Boston is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are 8-7 in road games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 13.8.

The Celtics score 118.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 113.8 the Kings allow. The Kings average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Celtics.

Sabonis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 13.8 rebounds for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Derrick White: day to day (illness), Jordan Walsh: day to day (illness).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press