Virginia visits Cal after Stojakovic’s 30-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (8-6, 1-2 ACC) at California Golden Bears (7-7, 0-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -4.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Virginia after Andrej Stojakovic scored 30 points in Cal’s 80-68 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 6-2 in home games. Cal is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 in ACC play. Virginia averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Virginia averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Cavaliers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 12 points and 3.4 assists.

Andrew Rohde is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press