Los Angeles faces Denver, looks to end road losing streak

Los Angeles Clippers (20-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -2; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its three-game road skid when the Clippers take on Denver.

The Nuggets are 13-10 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is the best team in the Western Conference with 19.8 fast break points led by Christian Braun averaging 5.0.

The Clippers are 14-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 107.9 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The 120.3 points per game the Nuggets score are 12.4 more points than the Clippers allow (107.9). The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Nuggets.

James Harden is scoring 21.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 46.1 rebounds, 32.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Spencer Jones: day to day (thigh), Nikola Jokic: day to day (illness), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press