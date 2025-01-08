Charlotte faces Los Angeles, looks to break road losing streak

Charlotte Hornets (8-27, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Los Angeles looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Lakers have gone 12-5 at home. Los Angeles is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 2-14 on the road. Charlotte is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hornets allow. The Hornets’ 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lakers.

Miles Bridges is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Cam Reddish: day to day (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Tre Mann: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press