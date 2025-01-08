Nuggets center Nikola Jokic sidelined for game against Celtics due to illness View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was sidelined for Denver’s clash with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night because of an illness.

The Nuggets center went from probable to questionable to out over the course of the day. He was seen leaving the arena a little more than an hour before tipoff.

“He wasn’t feeling great yesterday, and that has only gotten worse today, which is unfortunate,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game.

Jokic is coming off a stretch in which he averaged 36.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 11.3 assists to earn Western Conference player of the week honors. It was the 16th time in his career he picked up the award, the most in franchise history.

Malone said it’s difficult to insert another player in Jokic’s place because, “we don’t have another guy averaging 32, 13 and 10,” he said, alluding to Jokic’s points (31.5), rebounds (13) and assist (9.7) totals this season.

“We have to play how we play,” Malone added before a game on national television. “We know that they (Celtics) are elite on both ends of the floor and whoever is available to play … just go out there and find a way, not an excuse.”

It was setting up to be quite a showdown between the last two NBA champions. In addition, this was a matchup between the reigning NBA players of the week. Tatum earned the Eastern Conference player of the week honors after averaging 25 points and eight rebounds.

The Nuggets were even more short-handed, with forward Aaron Gordon already sidelined by a strained right calf.

Jokic sat out three games in November as he and his wife welcomed another baby. The Nuggets went 1-2 in his absence.

“He’s such a guy that brings a clear identity,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said of Jokic. “It’s a different frequency.”

Boston was without guard Derrick White because of an illness. He’s averaging 17.1 points this season.

“Anytime he has to miss a game, I’m sure it’s difficult,” Mazzulla said.

