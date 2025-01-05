Minnesota faces Los Angeles after Edwards’ 53-point outing

Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-17, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Anthony Edwards scored 53 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 119-105 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Timberwolves have gone 14-10 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the NBA allowing just 108.0 points per game while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Clippers are 14-14 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves score 109.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 107.9 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 109.2 points per game, 1.2 more than the 108.0 the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

Norman Powell is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Clippers: 5-4, averaging 110.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: out (ankle), Luka Garza: day to day (ankle), Josh Minott: day to day (illness).

Clippers: P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press