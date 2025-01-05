Kings face the Warriors, look for 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Golden State.

The Warriors are 1-5 in division play. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 2-6 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has a 2-6 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings are shooting 47.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.3 points and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.5 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Gary Payton II: day to day (calf), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (ankle).

Kings: Keegan Murray: day to day (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press