Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija power the Trail Blazers past the Bucks 105-102

Anfernee Simons and Deni Avdija power the Trail Blazers past the Bucks 105-102 View Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 28 points and Deni Avdija 19 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-102 on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hit two free throws to give the Bucks a 102-100 lead. Simons was fouled on a scoring drive and completed the three-point play, giving Portland a 103-102 lead with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Milwaukee turned it over on its next possession without getting a shot, giving Portland possession with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Simons hit two more free throws with 5.4 seconds left, giving Portland a 105-102 lead. Damian Lillard missed a 3-point try from the left side on the Bucks’ final possession.

Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and AJ Green added 21 points on seven 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland snapped a two-game skid and won for the third time in five games.

Bucks: Milwaukee has lost two straight and four of five, with each loss to teams with sub-.500 records.

Key moment

Simons’ three-point play gave the Blazers the lead for good at 103-102 with 23.5 seconds remaining.

Key stat

Green’s seven 3-pointers matched his career high.

Up next

Both teams play again Monday. The Trail Blazers are at the Detroit Pistons, and the Bucks are at the Toronto Raptors.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By JIM HOEHN

Associated Press