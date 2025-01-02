Golden State and Philadelphia square off for non-conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (13-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-16, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -2.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Philadelphia face off in non-conference action.

The Warriors have gone 8-8 at home. Golden State has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 76ers are 8-9 on the road. Philadelphia has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Warriors are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 107.2 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 110.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 22.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (thumb), Kyle Anderson: day to day (illness), Brandin Podziemski: out (abdominal), Draymond Green: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: out (calf).

76ers: Jared McCain: out (meniscus), Joel Embiid: day to day (rest), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (hand), KJ Martin: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press