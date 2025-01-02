Memphis heads to Sacramento for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (23-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Sacramento in Western Conference action Friday.

The Kings are 11-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 43.9 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings with 13.8 boards.

The Grizzlies are 10-8 in Western Conference play. Memphis has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (13.1). The Grizzlies score 9.7 more points per game (123.2) than the Kings give up (113.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 49.2% and averaging 26.8 points for the Kings.

Desmond Bane is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 127.7 points, 50.8 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: day to day (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (shoulder).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: day to day (concussion), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: out (ankle), Yuki Kawamura: day to day (shoulder), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (ac joint), GG Jackson II: out (foot ), Jake LaRavia: day to day (ankle).

By The Associated Press