Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Los Angeles after 40-point outing

Los Angeles Clippers (19-14, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts the Los Angeles Clippers after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 113-105 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder are 18-5 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by Jalen Williams averaging 3.9.

The Clippers are 14-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Thunder.

Norman Powell is shooting 49.0% and averaging 24.3 points for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 114.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press