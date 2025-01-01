Portland visits Los Angeles on 7-game road slide

Portland Trail Blazers (11-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to break its seven-game road slide when the Trail Blazers face Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 15-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference with 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 14.8.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-19 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 117.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Lakers average 111.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 117.3 the Trail Blazers allow. The Lakers average 108.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 114.3 the Lakers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks for the Lakers.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (oblique), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Dalano Banton: day to day (hip), Jerami Grant: day to day (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press