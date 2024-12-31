Philadelphia plays Sacramento on 3-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (12-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 7-12 in home games. Sacramento is 2-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 8-8 on the road. Philadelphia is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings score 114.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 110.3 the 76ers give up. The Kings average 107.2 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 116.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-2, averaging 111.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Jae Crowder: out (back).

76ers: Jared McCain: out (meniscus), Kyle Lowry: out (hip), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Eric Gordon: out (illness), KJ Martin: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press