Los Angeles faces San Antonio on 3-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (19-13, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs are 13-13 in Western Conference games. San Antonio has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Clippers have gone 14-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Spurs’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 109.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 112.0 the Spurs give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 41.7% and averaging 9.5 points for the Spurs.

Norman Powell is shooting 49.4% and averaging 24.6 points for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press