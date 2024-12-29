Pelicans face the Clippers on 9-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (18-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5-27, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans enters the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of nine straight games.

The Pelicans are 3-16 against conference opponents. New Orleans has a 1-18 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Clippers are 13-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 109.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Pelicans average 106.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 107.1 the Clippers allow. The Clippers are shooting 46.8% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 48.5% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 46.5% and averaging 22.2 points for the Pelicans.

James Harden is averaging 21.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 113.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Karlo Matkovic: out (back), Jose Alvarado: out (hamstring).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (illness), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

