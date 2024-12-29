Dallas visits Sacramento following Irving’s 46-point game

Dallas Mavericks (20-12, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-18, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Sacramento Kings after Kyrie Irving scored 46 points in the Mavericks’ 126-122 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings are 10-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is ninth in the NBA averaging 115.0 points and is shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Mavericks are 14-10 in conference play. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 16.3 fast break points per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 4.2.

The Kings make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (45.3%). The Mavericks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings.

Daniel Gafford is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6, averaging 116.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (wrist), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Dereck Lively II: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press