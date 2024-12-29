Cleveland faces Golden State on 6-game win streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (27-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-15, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 8-7 on their home court. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 10-3 on the road. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference scoring 122.7 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

The Warriors are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 50.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 45.1% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Schroder is averaging 16.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Warriors.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 124.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Brandin Podziemski: day to day (abdominal), Gary Payton II: day to day (calf).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press