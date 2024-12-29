Doug Christie hopes to bring stability to Kings after firing of Mike Brown View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doug Christie doesn’t plan on making sweeping changes in his new position as interim coach of the Sacramento Kings.

After a whirlwind 24 hours following the firing of Mike Brown, Christie hopes to try to galvanize the reeling Kings, who have lost five straight headed into their game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

“As individuals, we’re five pieces, but when we come together, we’re a fist,” Christie said. “And that’s what I want them to understand.”

Christie said he has not spoken to Brown since his dismissal, which has sparked pointed criticism from other head coaches around the NBA. Christie tried to walk a fine line between professing his respect and appreciation for Brown with his admiration for the Kings, where he played five of his 15 seasons in the NBA before becoming a broadcaster for the team and then an assistant coach for the past four years. He spent five games as the interim coach in December 2021, going 2-3 while Brown was ill.

“First and foremost for me, like, I got a massive amount of love for Mike, the fact that he kept me,” Christie said. “I’ve been able to learn so much from an incredible coach, develop and continue to develop and continue to learn. It’s truly been a blessing for me.

“I think all you guys know, especially in this building, how I feel about this organization, and the love and respect and appreciation that I have for them, and all the things that have transpired from when I first started to the present moment.”

Christie’s main challenge will be trying to address the Kings’ struggles in close games. Sacramento is 3-11 in games decided by five points or less, culminating in a 114-113 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Franchise player De’Aaron Fox has seen his effectiveness in late-game situations drop off considerably after pushing the team to winning records the previous two seasons under Brown. DeMar DeRozan has also struggled in those instances being acquired from Chicago in a trade in July.

“Sometimes it goes in and sometimes it doesn’t,” Christie said. “And especially with those two, I know that they’re prepared, so we put them in position and let them do what they do.”

Having started his career with the Lakers in 1992 and playing two seasons with them before becoming a central figure in the intense rivalry with the Kings in the early 2000s as a star for Sacramento, the significance of kicking off this coaching stint in Los Angeles wasn’t lost on Christie.

“I mean, we are in Hollywood, so you couldn’t write up a better script,” Christie said. “How it turns out, whether it’s a love story or a horror story, we don’t quite know yet.”

By DAN GREENSPAN

