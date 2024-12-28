Golden State takes on Phoenix, looks to halt 3-game skid

Phoenix Suns (15-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-15, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of three in a row.

The Warriors are 12-12 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 5-3 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix gives up 114.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Warriors are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 45.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

Kevin Durant is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Suns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (back), Gary Payton II: day to day (calf).

Suns: Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Bol Bol: day to day (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (concussion protocol).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press