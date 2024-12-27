Sacramento takes on Los Angeles, seeks to stop 5-game slide

Sacramento Kings (13-18, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to break its five-game slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 5-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles allows 113.8 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Kings are 2-5 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Kings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 106.0 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: D’Angelo Russell: day to day (hand), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press