Sacramento faces Detroit, looks to end home losing streak

Detroit Pistons (13-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-17, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Kings have gone 6-11 at home. Sacramento is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pistons are 8-9 on the road. Detroit has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Kings are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 111.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 113.6 the Kings give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Pistons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 117.0 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press