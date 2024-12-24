Warriors host the Lakers for Christmas day matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (16-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors are 0-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.3.

The Lakers are 4-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 21.8 points and 6.6 assists for the Warriors.

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 102.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press