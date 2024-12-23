Sabrina Ionescu is joining Unrivaled as the new 3-on-3 league’s final player

Sabrina Ionescu is joining Unrivaled as the new 3-on-3 league’s final player View Photo

Sabrina Ionescu is joining Unrivaled as the new 3-on-3 league’s final player for this season.

The Liberty star guard who helped New York win the first championship in franchise history earlier this year signed a historic agreement on Monday. She’ll join the Phantom BC that made a trade Saturday night to acquire Natasha Cloud.

Ionescu will also be playing with Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey, Katie Lou Samuelson and Satou Sabally. Ionescu was teammates with Sabally at Oregon.

The 27-year-old Ionescu is recovering from a procedure she had earlier this month on her right thumb to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament. She posted about the procedure on social media saying: “Getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present.”

Ionescu sustained the injury during the WNBA Finals and it wasn’t known she was hurt until after the Liberty won the title. She went 1 for 19 in the deciding Game 5 against Minnesota but found other ways to help the team win, with eight assists and seven rebounds.

It has been a busy year for the former Oregon great, who also got married and earned an Olympic gold medal.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer