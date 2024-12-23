Indiana takes on Golden State, seeks 5th straight road win

Indiana Pacers (14-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hits the road against Golden State trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 in home games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 47.3 rebounds. Kevon Looney paces the Warriors with 7.5 boards.

The Pacers have gone 6-11 away from home. Indiana is eighth in the league scoring 16.4 fast break points per game. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers averaging 3.6.

The Warriors score 113.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 44.5% and averaging 22.4 points for the Warriors.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.8 points and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 40.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee), Draymond Green: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: out (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press