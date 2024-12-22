Memphis puts home win streak on the line against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (16-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-9, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies are 8-6 in conference matchups. Memphis is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers are 11-12 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.8.

The 123.1 points per game the Grizzlies score are 15.5 more points than the Clippers allow (107.6). The Clippers average 109.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 21.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Grizzlies.

James Harden is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 127.1 points, 47.6 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Marcus Smart: day to day (finger), Ja Morant: day to day (back), Jay Huff: day to day (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press