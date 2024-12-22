Kings face the Pacers on 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (13-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-16, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -2.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup against Indiana after losing three straight games.

The Kings are 6-10 in home games. Sacramento is ninth in the league with 115.5 points and is shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Pacers are 5-11 on the road. Indiana ranks ninth in the league scoring 16.5 fast break points per game led by Bennedict Mathurin averaging 3.8.

The Kings average 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Pacers give up (13.3). The Pacers average 114.6 points per game, 1.3 more than the 113.3 the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kings.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pacers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: day to day (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press