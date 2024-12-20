San Francisco plays Montana, looks for 5th straight home win

Montana Grizzlies (7-5) at San Francisco Dons (9-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Montana trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Dons are 7-0 in home games. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 0-5 on the road. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 2.4.

San Francisco averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Montana gives up. Montana scores 14.9 more points per game (77.2) than San Francisco allows to opponents (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Dons.

Brandon Whitney is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press