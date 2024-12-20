Sabonis, Kings square off against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-15, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 2-4 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Sabonis averaging 6.2.

The Lakers are 3-2 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (13.6). The Lakers average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is scoring 21.4 points per game with 13.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings.

Davis is scoring 27.5 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 119.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 104.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Trey Lyles: day to day (calf).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press