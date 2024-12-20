Harden, Clippers to visit Doncic, Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers visit Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference action Saturday.

The Mavericks are 11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 11-11 in conference matchups. Los Angeles averages 109.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The 118.6 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.2 more points than the Clippers give up (107.4). The Clippers average 109.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 112.7 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mavericks.

James Harden is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 122.6 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Jaden Hardy: day to day (ankle), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Brandon Williams: day to day (thumb), Kyrie Irving: day to day (shoulder), Luka Doncic: day to day (heel).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press