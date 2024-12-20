Golden State visits Minnesota on 5-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (14-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Minnesota looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Timberwolves are 11-8 against conference opponents. Minnesota has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 11-10 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.

Dennis Schroder is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.0 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 106.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press