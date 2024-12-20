Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving ruled out of Mavericks game against Clippers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks will be without top scorers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving after they were ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers because of injuries.

Doncic suffered a left heel contusion in Dallas’ 143-133 win at Golden State on Sunday night when he had his 80th career triple-double (45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds), which is seventh all-time and fourth among active players.

Irving is out with right shoulder soreness.

The Mavericks are 5-1 this season without Doncic and 1-1 without Irving, but Thursday night will be the first time both have been ruled out. The Mavs have won 12 of their last 14 games following their only losing streak of the season (four games).

Doncic, last season’s NBA scoring champion at 33.9 points per game, is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists this season. Irving is averaging 23.9 points per game.



