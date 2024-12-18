Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with Golden State

Golden State Warriors (14-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-9, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 30.2 assists per game led by Scotty Pippen Jr. averaging 5.1.

The Warriors are 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 5.3.

The Grizzlies make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (44.5%). The Warriors are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 44.0% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Grizzlies.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 125.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

Warriors: Moses Moody: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press