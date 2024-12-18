Dallas hosts Los Angeles after Doncic’s 45-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (15-12, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 143-133 victory against the Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks are 11-7 in Western Conference games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 119.5 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Clippers are 10-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Mavericks’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 109.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 112.5 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is shooting 50.4% and averaging 23.9 points for the Mavericks.

James Harden is averaging 22.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 124.9 points, 48.4 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Jaden Hardy: day to day (ankle), Maxi Kleber: day to day (illness), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Brandon Williams: day to day (thumb), Naji Marshall: day to day (illness), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press