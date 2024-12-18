Sacramento hosts Los Angeles following Davis’ 40-point showing

Los Angeles Lakers (14-12, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-14, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4.5; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Sacramento Kings after Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the Lakers’ 116-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Kings are 2-3 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 113.7 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Lakers are 2-2 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Kings average 116.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 114.8 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 111.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 113.7 the Kings give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kings.

Davis is scoring 27.8 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 120.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 103.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Kevin Huerter: day to day (ac joint), Keegan Murray: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press